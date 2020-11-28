16 of the best spots to get spiked hot drinks in Dublin this winter

Staying in? Lovin Dublin's Date Box meal kit is officially available to order. Go on and treat yourself!

Spiked hot drinks in Dublin - what to get, where to find 'em. We've done the ground work and rounded up some of the best winter warmers to try in Dublin this festive season.

The weather outside is frightful, but when you've spent all week cooped up inside moving between the home office and the couch sometimes a bit of fresh air is just what the doctor ordered. Still need convincing? Perhaps one of the below spiked hot drinks will pique your interest...

L'Gueleton

Having recently lifted the curtain on a whole menu of new winter warmers, L'Gueleton is one of the first that comes to mind when seeking out boozy hot drinks in Dublin. Options range from a Sage & Maple Toddy to a Merry Mescal which is either an ode to the agave-based liquor mezcal or L'Gueleton's tribute to our favourite Kildare man... our money is on the latter.

Damascus Gate

Don't let their limited social media presence put you off, Damascus Gate on Camden Street serves up some of the city's best mulled wine and at just €6 a cup, it's also one of the best value offerings I've come across. If you're lucky they might throw in a free prune for the road too (don't knock it till you've tried it).

Their staff are also just really lovely, which always makes a big difference - especially these days.

57 the Headline

Home to a boozy salted caramel hot chocolate, the team at 57 the Headline has stepped up their range of spiked hot drinks yet again adding a hot buttered rum to the menu now too. "The cure you never knew you needed" according to them... I'd well believe it.

Hot buttered Rum anyone!! pic.twitter.com/pS4B72ELsf — 57 The Headline 🍻🇮🇪 (@57theheadline) November 26, 2020

Mary's Bar

Is it a pub? Is it a hardware store? Is it a shop? Is it all three?! So many questions, so little time. All I know is that they serve up mulled wine by the cup and it's a great companion to a winter walk through the city and definitely helps the Christmas lights feel all the more festive. Other spiked hot drinks on the Mary's menu include Irish coffee, Baileys coffee, hot whiskey and hot port.

The Eagle House

Probably already very well-known amongst those of you still braving the icy waters these dark evenings, The Eagle House in Glasthule has been hosting a nifty little pop-up since summertime where you can find both food and drink to soothe your post-swim bones. A hot whiskey is sure to put the fire back in your belly.

The Well

Taking you seamlessly from autumn to winter, The Well's hot apple cider is a must on a cold November's eve. Also serving up hot espresso martinis, and spiked mint aero hot chocolates. Try all three then choose your favourite... it's the only way to make an informed decision.

Drop Dead Twice

Nestled on Francis Street, Drop Dead Twice is your friendly neighbourhood bar right in the heart of The Liberties. Expanding their Christmas drinks repertoire for the festive season, they have all the classics including hot whiskeys, hot port, mulled wine and hot brandy.

Not served hot, but their famous Bueno espresso martini definitely deserves a mention too.

Peggy Kelly's

Irish mammies have unwavering faith in the healing abilities of a hot whiskey and who are we to disagree? Whatever ails you, it's bound to help and even if it doesn't, having something warm to wrap your hands around surely counts for something. Hard to beat a hot whiskey on a cold day in fairness.

The Fourth Corner

The Fourth Corner may look unassuming from the outside, but it has quite a cool backstory - one that many Dubliners probably aren't familiar with. Sitting just a little ways up from St Patrick's Cathedral, the pub is perched on the infamous 'Four Corners of Hell Junction' (so-called as there used to be pubs on all four corners of New Street, Patrick's Street, Kevin's Street and Dean street). And yes they have plenty of spiked hot drinks to keep ya going.

Walsh's Pub

A dotey neighbourhood spot out in the lovely Stoneybatter, Walsh's opened their little coffee hatch back in early October and it's been going from strength to strength ever since. Irish coffee anyone?

Oscar's

One of countless other Dublin spots to pivot their business model in response to public health guidelines, Dubliners have been loving Oscar's recently launched mini-market. Serving up everything from hot dogs to apple strudel, their spiked hot drinks have proven to be very popular. The Long Island hot tea is next on our list.

Bar Rua

The more places serving up mulled wine the better in our books. Taking pride of place on Clarendon Street, Bar Rua is just about as central as you can get so chances you'll pass it at some point in the coming weeks are high... go on and treat yourself.

Hole in the Wall

Undoubtedly one of Dublin's most Christmassy pubs, The Hole in the Wall will leave you feeling hella festive. Go for the lights, stay for the drinks. Rumour has it their Baileys hot chocolate is *chef's kiss*... as if we needed convincing though.

Hush

Famous for their sambos, Hush is about to become your new fave hot drinks spot too. Adding a Baileys hot chocolate to their list of specialities, the make theirs using homemade salted caramel, all the goodness of Baileys (my Christmas drink of choice if you're asking), cocoa and milk. Served piping hot and topped with allllllll the chocolate shavings. Doing God's work.

Bestseller

Another city centre spot, as a self-described wine café Bestseller is arguably one of the best places to pick up a warm mulled wine for the road. Already with their Christmas tree up several weeks, staff have the place good and ready for the festive season so it would be a shame to miss it.

31 Lennox

A Portobello favourite, 31 Lennox has spiked hot drinks down to a tee... one look at their Baileys hot choc will tell you that. Handmade with love by the café's friendly Christmas elf. Festive or wha'?! They also have plenty of delish bakes to hand too - we wouldn't want you going hungry.

Where's your fave spot for a spiked hot drink or two?

Header image via Instagram/The Fourth Corner/Hush Rathmines

