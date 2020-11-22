Close

This city center spot is now doing hot Espresso Martini's

By Alan Fisher

November 22, 2020 at 1:02pm

This city center spot is now doing hot Espresso Martini's and they look unbelievably good.

The Well is situated at Stephen's Green and they have released a host of new additions to their menu.

It comes just in time for the holiday season with some Christmas specials.

One of which is a divine looking Terry's Chocolate Orange hot chocolate.

Feast your eyes on this:

They've also shown off some new snacks including these lovely donuts.

You can get a host of toppings for them, too.

More importantly, though, is the announcement of a warm Espresso Martini.

I mean, yes. Yes, yes, yes.

We can't wait to be able to grab one of these.

