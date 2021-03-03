WATCH: Dublin Airport shares anniversary video of Beast from the East 

By Sarah Finnan

March 3, 2021 at 11:25am

Dublin Airport took to social media yesterday to share a video three years on from when the infamous Beast from the East hit. 

Irish people have a love affair with the weather. It's a constant talking point - be it good or bad out. I think it's safe to say that, as a people, we're fairly good at making conversation but throw in some extreme conditions and we're pretty much set for weeks on end.

I mean, the Beast from the East was three years ago and we're still talking about it, case in point.

Marking the anniversary of its arrival with a fairly wild looking video, Dublin Airport reminded us of what a Status Red snow warning actually encompasses.

"Today in 2018. This was what a 'Red Alert for Heavy Snowfall' looked like @DublinAirport #BeastFromTheEast"

A time that some seem to look back on with rose-tinted glasses, many of the comments claimed it was "a simpler time". Not so sure we'd want those conditions back in a hurry though...

