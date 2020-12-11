WATCH: Dublin Airport shares emotional history of people arriving for Christmas

If you're in the mood for your 1,478th cry this month...

If you've been watching a TV at any point over the last few weeks, then chances are your tear ducts have been targeted by some major outlets in an attempt to make you cry Christmassy tears.

And, to be honest, it has been working.

It seems we're all at peak emotionality this Christmas, and if you think that you're all cried for the week, or this December, or for 2020 in general... well, we've got some bad news for you.

Dublin Airport have shared some very emotional scenes of friends and family arriving for Christmas, and the tear-inducing reunions that Dublin Airport at Christmas is kind of famed for.

However, these scenes are less likely to be happening this year, as Dublin Airport themselves have put it:

"Our Christmas passenger numbers will be down by almost 90% this year. We know it’s heartbreaking not to be with family & friends. This is what it should be like Dublin Airport over next few weeks. Hopefully, we’ll be back to normal in 2021."

It is something that everyone is aware, even President Michael D. Higgins, who posted images of his unique Christmas decorations this year, and the reasoning behind it is down to those outside of the country who can't get home this year.

So if you're in the mood for you 1,478th cry this month, by all means, click play below!

Our Christmas passenger numbers will be down by almost 90% this year. We know it’s heartbreaking not to be with family & friends. This is what it should be like @DublinAirport over next few weeks. Hopefully, we’ll be back to normal in 2021. pic.twitter.com/gYAsFyliuv — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 11, 2020

Main image via Twitter/@DublinAirport

