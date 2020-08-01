WATCH: Dublin looks slick in Millwall FC's announcement video

Millwall FC have today announced the loan signing of 18-year-old Dubliner Troy Parrott from fellow London club Tottenham Hotspur.

There has been a lot of hype around the young striker in the past couple of years and he moves to Millwall with the full backing of Ireland supporters who will be hoping he makes a big impact.

Parrott, who hails from the Dublin's north inner city was introduced to followers of his new temporary club today, and the Millwall social team haven't forgotten to include the youngster's roots. In a video that has been viewed just over 100,000 times on Twitter at the time of writing, some mysterious shots of Parrott are interspersed with clips of Dublin areas and landmarks with Grand Canal Docks, Custom House, the 3 Arena and the Luas all featuring.

With an Irish flag tattooed on his arm, Troy makes no secret of his pride in his home city and you can have a look at the video in all its glory below...

Bonus points for that simple parrot emoji. Troy has impressed hugely for both club and country at underage level and made senior debuts for both Ireland and Tottenham throughout 2019/2020. Current Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will certainly be keeping an eye on his progress in South London and let's hope it's not too long before he's hitting the net at the Aviva Stadium just across the river from home.

READ NEXT: An Italia '90 exhibition is starting in Dublin this weekend