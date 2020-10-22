Close

WATCH: Matt Damon had a special message for Temple Street

By Sarah Finnan

October 22, 2020 at 1:30pm

Honorary Irishman Matt Damon has a very special place in our hearts. We adopted him as one of our own way back in March during the first lockdown, and it seems only fitting that he's still nipping about Dalkey now that lockdown 2.0 has arrived.

Winning hearts with his plastic SuperValu bag (one of the defining images of the past few months if we're honest), he's earned himself major brownie points with his latest move - sharing a very special message of support to all the kids, families and staff at Temple Street hospital.

Taking time out of his schedule to record a quick video message, it's sure to be the pick-me-up that people need as we adjust to life under lockdown once again.

"Hi to the staff, parents and patients at the Temple Street hospital, this is Matt Damon sending you a big hello.

"I know these last months have been brutal but you’re incredibly brave to keep going in there to get your treatments and I just want to say I think you guys are amazing – keep it up."

Delighted with the thoughtful shoutout, Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street said:

"We are so thrilled and delighted to get this inspiring message from Matt during this challenging time as we all enter into this phase of restrictions.

"The last eight months have been tough on everyone right across the country but for parents whose children in CHI at Temple Street, some of whom are battling life-threatening illnesses, it has been even harder."

Encouraging people to continue doing their bit, Denise finished by saying

"We know times are tough but we also know that we are a great country for pulling together and our patients need you more than ever now."

