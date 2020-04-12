Close

Irish Twitter is LOVING Matt Damon reportedly being spotted in Dalkey

By Darragh Murphy

April 12, 2020 at 3:57pm

Where in the world is Matt Damon?

Apparently Matt Damon is in Dublin. To be more specific, apparently he's in Dalkey and was recently spotted coming back from a swim with a SuperValu bag in his hand.

We knew from February that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck could be around Leinster this spring as they planned to film scenes for upcoming movie The Last Duel.

Coronavirus happened and we all assumed that the kibosh had been put on the plans of Damon and Affleck to spend some time in Ireland but, according to multiple reports in recent weeks, Damon is indeed spending lockdown in Dublin.

He was spotted at a cafe in Dalkey at the end of last month and more recently, he was snapped returning from a swim with a SuperValu bag in his hand.

Now while we don't know for sure how recently the below photo was taken, what we do know is that Irish Twitter is having an absolute field day with the idea that one of Hollywood's biggest stars carries his swimming gear in a shopping bag like the rest of us.

The star of the Bourne film franchise has been given the photoshop and meme treatment, meaning he finds himself trending in Ireland on Easter Sunday.

