Irish Twitter is LOVING Matt Damon reportedly being spotted in Dalkey

Where in the world is Matt Damon?

Apparently Matt Damon is in Dublin. To be more specific, apparently he's in Dalkey and was recently spotted coming back from a swim with a SuperValu bag in his hand.

We knew from February that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck could be around Leinster this spring as they planned to film scenes for upcoming movie The Last Duel.

Coronavirus happened and we all assumed that the kibosh had been put on the plans of Damon and Affleck to spend some time in Ireland but, according to multiple reports in recent weeks, Damon is indeed spending lockdown in Dublin.

Looks like Matt Damon is really here. Is this a movie we are in. Help 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/EAv36fRqPe — Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) April 3, 2020

He was spotted at a cafe in Dalkey at the end of last month and more recently, he was snapped returning from a swim with a SuperValu bag in his hand.

Now while we don't know for sure how recently the below photo was taken, what we do know is that Irish Twitter is having an absolute field day with the idea that one of Hollywood's biggest stars carries his swimming gear in a shopping bag like the rest of us.

Matt Damon going swimming near #Dalkey with his togs in a @SuperValuIRL bag - fitting right in! pic.twitter.com/4fbj939qHi — Jill Downey (@jillydowney) April 11, 2020

The star of the Bourne film franchise has been given the photoshop and meme treatment, meaning he finds himself trending in Ireland on Easter Sunday.

Matt Damon spotted down the Liffey boardwalk asking strangers if they’ve any smokes pic.twitter.com/mzjPWtwHbM — John John (@Dirtytranzing) April 12, 2020

📸 Matt Damon pictured in Dalkey. pic.twitter.com/ULG0Uz5vE7 — máirt (@HolyHonda49) April 12, 2020

Matt Damon fits into any part of Dublin pic.twitter.com/R6z2uIejk0 — Daithi (@daithigor) April 12, 2020

Matt Damon getting into character for his next big role. Sequel to this absolute classic... pic.twitter.com/Xl6W4uaEiq — Ger Duffy 💎 (@DuffyGerard) April 12, 2020

The latest must have Hollywood fashion accessory the “reusable shopping bag” by Rushe’s SuperValu is exclusively available at... yes you guessed it, Rushes SuperValus.

For only 70c you too can look like a Hollywood movie star.

SuperValu Ireland pic.twitter.com/ByeI6GkbUS — SuperValu Killiney (@SVKilliney) April 12, 2020

Matt Damon and Bono being Dalkey neighbours is a weird relationship to imagine, except Entourage has already played this one out. pic.twitter.com/R6GCJYW80y — Eoin Sheahan (@EoinSheahan) April 12, 2020

Matt Damon in Dalkey with the Supervalu bag!

Priceless! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nadtV5X5EV — Kevin O'Higgins, S.J. (@kevinohigginssj) April 12, 2020

Why does Matt Damon look likes about to throw a can at a swan https://t.co/5f4MDI0HxD — spochadóir (@creamygoodness_) April 12, 2020

Matt Damon looks like your mate showing up for pre drinking with his going out clothes, two naggins and a bottle of Boost in his bag. pic.twitter.com/GdGdTCLbXk — 𝑱𝒐𝒆 𝑱𝒐𝒚𝒄𝒆 (@JosephBJoyce) April 12, 2020