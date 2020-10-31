WATCH: There's some spooky goings-on at the Samuel Beckett Bridge this weekend

It's a Halloween like no other but walking around Dublin, you can still feel an element of spookiness in the air.

The wet and windy weather this morning just added to the seasonal vibes and with an extremely rare Halloween full moon in the sky, we might hear the cackle of a coven of witches yet.

In fact, if you happen to be close enough to the Samuel Beckett Bridge, you might spot one or two flying around in the city centre. The landmark has been lit up for the weekend that's in it, with images of bats and witches being illuminated into the Dublin night sky.

A short clip of the set-up was captured by Twitter user @john_keaney and you can check it out for yourself below...

Loving the spooky bats and witches on Samuel Beckett Bridge for the weekend that's in it. Nice work @DubCityCouncil pic.twitter.com/P0BRc231fF — John Keaney (@john_keaney) October 30, 2020

There may not be any trick or treaters on our doorsteps but Halloween has very much arrived. If you're enjoying the festivities from home, make sure to have a happy and safe one.

