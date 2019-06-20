د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: These Helpful Dubliners Have Attracted Worldwide Attention For Their Act Of Kindness

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Freedom of the City for these people please, Dublin City Council.

So far this summer, the weather has been more suited to ducks than us humans. Even though our little webbed friends love nothing more than an auld soak, they can still be a bit helpless when it comes to things like crossing the road. Thankfully, here in Dublin, there are some people kind enough to help them along their way.

This video was posted a few days ago by the Leopardstown Inn and appears to be taken from the pub’s grounds. It shows a kind-hearted trio ensuring that a duck and her chicks aren’t disturbed by any traffic as they cross the road.

The clip has since been picked up by ABC News over in the States, meaning that the good nature of us Dubliners is spreading far and wide.

The footage has been viewed thousands of times since being posted this morning and will surely enhance our reputation across the pond as a bunch of decent skins. As for the weather, it’s not always like this lads. Promise.

READ NEXT: Ireland’s Best Restaurant Burger Can Officially Be Found At This Dublin Spot

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK