WATCH: These Helpful Dubliners Have Attracted Worldwide Attention For Their Act Of Kindness

Freedom of the City for these people please, Dublin City Council.

So far this summer, the weather has been more suited to ducks than us humans. Even though our little webbed friends love nothing more than an auld soak, they can still be a bit helpless when it comes to things like crossing the road. Thankfully, here in Dublin, there are some people kind enough to help them along their way.

This video was posted a few days ago by the Leopardstown Inn and appears to be taken from the pub’s grounds. It shows a kind-hearted trio ensuring that a duck and her chicks aren’t disturbed by any traffic as they cross the road.

The clip has since been picked up by ABC News over in the States, meaning that the good nature of us Dubliners is spreading far and wide.

Dublin residents ensured a mother and her ducklings safely crossed a road on a rainy day, encouraging them to use the crosswalk and looking out for any vehicles. https://t.co/CfCWb8WDR9 pic.twitter.com/JhXKij2mKy — ABC News (@ABC) June 20, 2019

The footage has been viewed thousands of times since being posted this morning and will surely enhance our reputation across the pond as a bunch of decent skins. As for the weather, it’s not always like this lads. Promise.