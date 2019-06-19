Ireland’s Best Restaurant Burger Can Officially Be Found At This Dublin Spot

د . إAEDSRر . س

Ahead of National Burger Day tomorrow, the best burgers across Ireland have been crowned.

Earlier, Lovin.ie revealed that the overall best burger in the country can be found at Handsome Burger in Galway but here in Dublin, we didn’t come out empty-handed.

In the category for best burger at a restaurant, the iconic Thunderroad Café on Fleet Street came out on top. Many Dubliners will already be familiar with the taste of one of the city centre’s most famous spots but if you haven’t, here’s a little look at what you’re missing…

View this post on Instagram

Can't make up your mind? Choose all of them! 😍

A post shared by ThunderRoad Cafe (@thunderroad_cafe) on

Salivating. Tomorrow, a number of Dublin restaurants will be offering two burgers for the price of one in celebration of National Burger Day and you can view the full list of those participating here.

