Bon Jovi Visited The Phil Lynott Statue After Their RDS Shows

Bon Jovi made sure to pay a visit to the iconic Phil Lynott statue during their world tour stop in Dublin this week.

The group played two stellar shows at the RDS over the weekend as part of their This House is Not for Sale tour and took some time off afterwards to see the sights around Dublin.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi shared a photo of himself and bandmates John Shanks and Phil X in front of the iconic statue on Harry Street earlier this week.

‘Thanks Dublin… for Phil Lynott’, he captioned the photo.

Bon Jovi visited the statue on the same day that Philomena Lynott was laid to rest in the cemetery next to St Fintan’s Church in Sutton, the same place that her son Phil was also laid to rest.

Philomena was remembered as a “force of nature” and “devoted mother” during her funeral mass.