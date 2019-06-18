Here’s Where You Can Get Free Burgers In Dublin This Thursday

Mark your calendars because a whole load of great places across Dublin will be giving out free burgers this Thursday.

In celebration of National Burger Day, all participating restaurants will be doing a buy one get one free deal on their burgers.

There’s plenty of Dublin spots taking part so you’ll definitely be spoiled for choice from the likes of Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Smokin Bones and a whole load more.

You can check out the full list of which restaurants are taking part here.

As well as that, the folks behind National Burger Day are also looking for Ireland’s best burger to take the crown from the 2018 winners, The Hungry Moose in Kilkenny.

The winner will be chosen out of 500 restaurants across the country, as voted for by the public and you can cast your vote here.

