This Hugely Popular Magic Cocktail Experience Has Confirmed It’s Coming To Dublin

If cocktails are your poison then great news because you’ll soon be able to concoct magical creations of your own right here in Dublin.

The Cauldron Magical Experience, which already has successful pop-ups in London and New York, has confirmed that it will be arriving at the Liquor Rooms on Wellington Quay in July.

The immersive class will allow visitors to ‘wield a working magic wand and use molecular mixology to brew drinkable elixirs.’ You’ll then be asked to ‘follow instructions to brew two of our molecular potions that change colour, bubble, and smoke.’

Harry Potter, eat your heart out. Reports about the new venture’s arrival in Dublin spread last week and many will be delighted to finally hear confirmation today.

Tickets for the experience cost €29.99 which will also get you a welcome drink and two molecular cocktails.

The below video shows the London venue but should give you a fair idea of how the Dublin one will look. More information can be found here.

