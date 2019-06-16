A New Katie Taylor Mural Has Just Appeared In Dublin

د . إAEDSRر . س

A brilliant new Katie Taylor mural has gone up in Phibsborough over the weekend.

It was painted by artist Emmalene Blake, who also created the powerful ‘Not Asking For It’ mural outside the Bernard Shaw late last year.

The mural of Katie can be found outside the Back Page in Phibsborough, who commented that it was ‘our tribute to Ireland’s & now the world’s greatest’.

Katie was named the undisputed lightweight champion of the world after defeating Delfine Persoon at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

Following her victory, Katie told reporters, “This is what I’ve dreamed of since turning pro.

“This was always my ultimate goal. To have all five belts and to make history in my sport, this is what it’s all about. This is why I sacrifice so much, why I train so hard.”

