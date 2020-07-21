Close

WATCH: What if Clueless was set in modern-day Dublin?

By Sarah Finnan

July 21, 2020 at 2:46pm

Enya Martin, of Giz A Laugh fame, has given the 90s hit Clueless the Dublin once over and it's as hilarious as you'd imagine. Like the original but with added Dublin flair.

If you haven't seen Clueless yet then I'd really love to know what you got up to during lockdown because I personally watched it at least three times (one of which may or may not have been in the past few days). One of the most iconic 90s movies of its time, people love it for a myriad of reasons - namely its style and the fact that it stars a young Paul Rudd.

Loosely based on Jane Austen's novel Emma, the movie is set over in Beverly Hills... a place many would agree is worlds apart from any Irish city. Which begs the question what would the movie be like if it were set in modern-day Dublin?  I can't say it's something I've ever given much thought to but there would definitely be a few more 'howiyas' and 'huns' thrown in there.

Turning 25 years old this year, the movie is available to stream on NOW TV thanks to their Sky Cinema pass and they've teamed up with comedian Enya Martin (also known as Giz A Laugh) to give the cult classic an Irish twist. And yes, it's as hilarious as it sounds. Give it a watch below and try to keep a straight face.

The part where she says she just "blinks slower than other people"? Golden.

READ NEXT: The Light House Cinema has confirmed its reopening date

