Water Restrictions In Dublin Will Now Take Place From 8pm To 6am

This could go on for "a number of weeks.."

Large areas of Dublin woke up with little or no water this morning after restrictions were put in place by Irish Water yesterday.

Initially, the restrictions were due to take place between 7pm and 7am but some people in the capital were left entirely without water even after the allotted time this morning.

From this evening, restrictions will take place from 8pm and 6am as Irish Water struggles to meet demand. This could be the case for "a number of weeks".

Irish Water managing director Eamon Gallen has warned users not to leave anything running during cold weather as “it affects everybody if you leave it run.”

