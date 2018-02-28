Video

WATCH: Irish Man Cycles In The Nip To Get Last Loaf Of Bread Because Priorities

Irish people will do anything for a loaf of bread during this storm...

Cycle Bread

Do not and we mean NOT AT ALL underestimate the lengths that us Irish will go to in order to get our paws on a loaf of sliced pan.

As you are well aware of by now, a certain snow storm has caused havoc on these shores but snow isn't the only thing it's brought with it, oh no.

Storm Emma, Beast from the East, whatever you want to call it, has also brought a bread crisis to Ireland.

That's right, people are freaking out because loaves of bread are selling faster than a tout with a ticket to a Mayo fan on All-Ireland Final and people have even started selling their bread online for ridiculous prices. 

James Doran is one of the many people who was left bread-less as we faced this wicked weather and didn't even have time to stick on some pants if he was to make it down to the shop in time to get some essentials for making the perfect sandwich. 

He had to travel for miles in his birthday suit in order to get his hands on a loaf, but it was all worth it in the end for James whose crown jewels - we can imagine - are absolutely frozen solid. 

Cheers to James Doran for sending his video our way. Have you any gas snow videos? Send them into us on Facebook or direct to eadaoin@lovin.com please for a chance to be featured on site!

bread Beast from the East storm emma Met Éireann Snow, Dublin Weather Ireland
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

