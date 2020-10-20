Close

'We are down but not out' - Dublin pub trying to stay hopeful in spite of it all

By Sarah Finnan

October 20, 2020 at 2:47pm

Grogans pub on South William Street is one of countless other Irish pubs who have been closed since mid-March. Forced to close at the onset of Covid-19 restrictions in the country, the popular Dublin spot has remained shut for over seven months now.

Investing time, money and energy - none of which are in an endless supply these days - in ensuring the premises was in tip-top shape, owners were never given the chance to prove themselves and so naturally, spirits are low following last night's government announcement.

Sharing two photos of the improvement works carried out on the venue in recent months, staff vented their frustrations on Twitter, writing:

"The reality of lockdown for thousands of businesses across Ireland today. Thousands of euro spent to adapt, and not a single day to show we can operate safely. Every business is essential to people who need them to survive. Devastated isn't the word today."

Adding that they are "down but not out", Grogans manager Daniel Smith previously told Lovin Dublin that Dublin is looking at "mass closures" given the strict public health guidelines regarding so-called 'wet pubs'.

Header image via Twitter/Grogans Castle Lounge

