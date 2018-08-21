This Dublin Hotel Has Been Named The Best In Ireland By Condé Nast Traveller

If you haven't stayed here yet, you're missing out

Condé Nast Traveller have just released the results of their 31st annual Readers’ Choice Awards and a Dublin hotel has been named number one in Ireland.

Almost half a million people submitted responses for this year’s awards, with The Westbury taking the top spot.

The Westbury's restaurant, Balfe, with its Parisian bistro chic and cosy outdoor terrace, definitely doesn’t disappoint either.

In total, four Dublin hotels made it into the Irish top 10 - The Intercontinental, The Shelbourne, The Merrion and Clontarf Castle.

Vincent O’Gorman, General Manager of The Westbury Hotel said, “Being the number one hotel in Ireland is a huge honour and is testament to every one of team who go above and beyond to ensure all our guests have a truly unique and memorable experience.”

Here’s the list in full:

1. The Westbury, Dublin

2. Ballyfin, Co. Laois

3. The Lodge at Ashford Castle, Co Mayo

4. Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry

5. Waterford Castle, Co Waterford

6. Intercontinenal, Dublin

7. The Shelbourne, Dublin

8. Lough Eske Castle, Co Donegal

9. The Merrion, Dublin

10. Clontarf Castle, Dublin

