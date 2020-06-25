Oh, baby, we are back as we can see loads of restaurants opening back up and doing takeaway in Dublin.

Not that we are encouraging anyway to go outside if it's not needed and if they do, we want everyone to be social distancing.

But, at the same time, it's great to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

Here is the definitive list of what places are doing takeaway in Dublin:

Alma

The Argentinian infused cafe on South Circular Road is up there with the best. We actually voted them Best Pancakes in Dublin last year.

You've got to treat yourself to a little takeaway here.

Angelinas Deli

Big, stacked sandwiches are ready to be demolished once again. One of Dublin's favourite takeaway spots for lunch.

Antisocial

Admittedly, we have tried a lot of their at-home cocktails during the lockdown. You can get all of their amazing cocktails dropped right to your door or pop into them on Francis Street for takeaway.

Asador

Asador has nailed the box game - they have so many fab choices from a bbq box to skewers box and even a dessert box. Order online and have it delivered straight to your door, absolutely ideal.

The Back Page Takeaway

Known for their 'free pizza if your name is...' deals, this Phibsborough local is doing a takeaway and delivery menu of food and drinks. There's nothing like a Back Page pizza.

Blas

Located on Kings Inns Street, these guys are known for their Morrocan and Middle Eastern-inspired flavors. Email to place your order.

Brother Hubbard North

Collection or delivery menu available 7 days a week. A great spot for lunch or coffee, and most recently their homemade soft serve. Drool.

Bunsen Collection & delivery

Lovely juicy burgers. What more do you want? Bunsen is back with collection and delivery.

Catalyst

Everyone loves this little cafe in Bray and they have just opened up a hatch down by the sea.

So you can now get takeaway from their original shop or down by Platform Pizza and Box Burger.

Cocu Kitchen

Their tag line is 'a healthy obsession' and they are not wrong. A great spot for healthy and tasty food on Baggot Street, serving up both breakfast and lunch.

The Corner Note Cafe

One of the cutest cafes in Dalkey, these guys are doing evening meal takeaways. Oh, and 99s too!

Cornucopia

Heaven for vegetarians and vegans alike, Cornucopia has been missed. But don't worry, they are bridging the gap with their delivery and collection menu.

DeVille's Restaurant

Already a Dalkey favourite for seafood and steak, we were delighted to see DeVille's dive into doing call and collect. Weekly menus are released on their Instagram, and their staff is also quite good at acting too - multi-talented team.

Dillengers

Well-known for their American style brunches, these guys didn't miss a beat... Call to order your take-home brunch box and why not add a few Bloody Mary's to the order too? May as well go all in.

Dublin Pizza Company

Another Aungier Street gem, we can never manage to walk past this place without somehow ending up with a pizza in hand.

Fable & Stey

We would love to keep this Blackrock cracker all to ourselves, but Fable & Stey are too good not to share. Now offering delish coffee and brunch to go.

Fade Street Social

Enjoy delicious food from Fade Street Social in the comfort of your own home. Chateaubriand and truffle mash? Yes, please.

The Fat Fox

Our beloved Fat Fox is offering a Drive-Thru service at their new location in Delgany.

Farmer Browns

Three of their locations, in Rathmines, Clonskeagh, and Kilternan, are now back up and running for takeaway. Is there a better sandwich about?

Featherblade

While we wait in anticipation for their full re-opening, Featherblade is providing us with the goods at home. The Real Bacon Cheeseburger kit looks magnificent - think soft brioche buns, thick cuts of real smoked bacon, and juicy handmade patties. Yes. Please.

Fishbone Clontarf

A funky seafood restaurant on the water's edge in Clontarf - you can grab yourself one of their signature dishes using their click and collection option.

Foam Coffee House

A cute coffee spot in Terenure, and we've heard their Foam-on-the-go breakfasts are also top-notch.

Foxs at the Hatch - Johnnie Fox's

Perfect place to grab a quick coffee (or ice cream) after a hike.

Kale + Coco

A fab plant-based cafe based in Stoneybatter. Pop in for a coffee, smoothie, or nourish bowl - always so tasty and well presented.

Kaph

Kaph has kept us caffeinated for years now, and some of us have really missed a coconut cappuccino. Takeaway is available, and we dare you to walk away without one of their treats.

Kerb

This little cafe in Foxrock just opened up a year ago and serve some delicious healthy kebabs.

Glovers Alley Takeaway

Glovers Alley at Home is a taste of pure luxury on your own balcony, or out the back. This fine-dining box is perfect for anniversaries or special occasions.

Hatch (Glasthule)

Now operation out of literally their hatch, these guys are a popular spot for a coffee - particularly at the weekends. Serving the good stuff from 8 - 6 every day, check them out.

Hatch & Sons

Opposite St Stephen's Green, why not grab a sambo and enjoy a stroll? Drop over, or use their handy click and collection option too.

Happy Out

These guys always make us smile. A delish sandwich, flat deece, and a stroll on Bull Island - we are here for it.

Honey Honey

Great coffee and cakes, in a great location. Check out these guys doing to-go in Portmarnock.

Host

This place is a must-try, and a great spot for a date (hint, hint). Until they reopen, we can still enjoy the true Host experience in the comfort of our own home. Their burrata dishes are always stellar.

Hx46 Cafe

With several locations such as Harold's Cross, Goatstown, and Rathfarnham, you can now get their grub to-go.

Laine, My Love

One of the cutest coffee shops in Dublin, Laine, My Love are now back open in a takeaway capacity.

Little Dumpling

The best Dumplings in Dublin? We'll let you decide but you can get some to take away from their Mary Street location or their Dun Laoghaire one.

Little Freida's

A cute spot in Deansgrange, tucked away with plenty of parking - these guys do it all. Grab a breakfast bap, Middle Eastern super-grain salad, or even a slice of cake to go.

Locks Windsor Terrace

Another popular date spot and now you experience this fine dining restaurant at home. Why not get dressed up, and set up on the balcony with Locks' Dinner Boxes.

Love Supreme Takeaway

A Stoneybatter fave, these guys are back! Why not show your love (see what we did there?), pop down and a cuppa cawfee.

Lucky Tortoise

Craving for dim sum? Don't worry, Lucky Tortoise is doing dim sum to-go.

Mak at D6

One of the first places to offer fully contactless 'drive thru' collection. This is the spot in Ranelagh for authentic Chinese cuisine.

Meet Me in The Morning

These guys are back in the game doing takeaway coffees and nibbles, and we're very happy about it.

The Mellow Fig

A popular Blackrock brunch spots, The Mellow Fig is making sure we aren't missing them too much with their brunch boxes. Treat yo' self.

Michael's Mount Merrion

Fancy a seafood sharing platter? Michael's will sort you out. Pop down to them, have a fully contactless click, and collect system operating.

Minetta Deli

Minetta might be small (okay, teenchy) but they are most definitely mighty. This deli is keeping the locals of Sutton on point with their to-go salads, sandwiches and even a 'take and bake' pizza.

Mister S

Mister S is hyped and for good reason. Their food is consistently good - and this is carried through to their collection menu and most recently to their Bo Ssam Feast.

Network

You can't miss the little cafe right across from DIT on Aungier Street. Head over to get a takeaway coffee and some treats.

Nicks Coffee

Nicks is a Ranelagh favorite. The little hatch across from the Luas track is beloved by all and you can now grab a coffee on the way to work again.

Oliveto

Anyone else missing Oliveto on a sunny day? Usually a great place for eating pizza and spotting Tinder dates on Dun Laoghaire pier, they have introduced a click and collect - perfect.

Osteria Lucio

Under the bridge downtown. They've nothing to do with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers but you get the reference. You can now click and collect from this Italian in Grand Canal.

Oxmantown

Self-described 'seriously good sandwiches' and we really can't argue with that. Operating a click and collect service, you can order on their website.

The Pepper Pot

A Powerscourt Centre go-to, has anyone else been missing their pear and bacon sambos? You and your mom will be delighted to know that these guys will be making a comeback on the 29th June - tea, scones and sambos galore.

Pitt Bros

These guys have always been good at bbq, and now they're helping us up our game at home. Delivering right to your door - you could be serving up some of the best pulled pork or ribs this weekend.

The Revolution

With a selection of pizza, tacos, and Sunday brunch, The Revolution has something for everyone.

Ritas

Up there with the best pizza in Dublin. The joint in Ranelagh is open for takeaway.

Richmond Restaurant

A Michelin Bib Gourmand meal at home you say? Yes, please. Richmond is offering their intricate and delicious fine dining menu to go - so that you can enjoy a luxury experience from home. Check out their weekly click & collect menus.

Rosa Madre

If you want authentic Italian in Dublin, this is the one. Rosa Madre at Home is available for delivery or collection from Thursday to Sunday. Owner Luca puts passion into everything and it comes through in the food.

Sceal Bakery

If golden, buttery, flakey baked goods are your kinda thing, then Sceal Bakery needs to be on your list. Weekends are not the same without them. You can order online, and collect at The Fumbally Stables - simple.

Shoe Lane Coffee

The guys at Shoe Lane jumped right in and went fully contactless in early March at their Dun Laoghaire store. Grab a coffee and head to the pier. Open now 7 days a week in both their locations on Tara Street and Dun Laoghaire.

Son of the Bun

The slick lil bro of Urbun in Cabinteely, Son of the Bun serves up ridiculous burgers and shakes. Order online and pick up kerbside from Urbun.

Sprout

These insane salad spots have been sprouting (pun intended) up all over the place but there will be no complaints here. If you're back in the office, you'll want to pop in to grab a takeaway lunch.

Storyboard D8

Definitely a spot for a coffee and pastry, or some eggs after (or before) a walk in the Phoenix Park. Open now for takeaway.

TriBeCa

Thankfully we can still get our hands on the chicken wings through delivery or click and collect. Panic averted.

Two Boys Brew

Based on Francis Street, this is one of our favourite places to grab some brunch.

Two-Fifty Square

Both of their locations, in Ranelagh and Terenure, are back for takeaway. Delicious Brunch, coffee, and treats await.

Ukiyo

Ukiyo knows what they are doing. From bao buns, sushi, ramen, and bento boxes - there is definitely something on the menu that will hit the spot. Both delivery and click and collect is available.

Urbun

Grab a coffee and one of their incredible chocolate brownies. Take a short stroll and get some fresh air in Cabinteely Park.

Urban Health

A regular Ranelagh haunt, great selection of juices, salads, and sandwiches. If you manage to get your hands on their banana bread - even better, it's stunning. Give them a call and pop down to collect.

Vanilla Pod Eatery

With locations in Carrickmines, Blackrock and Leopardstown, pre-lockdown this was a solid brunch spot. But fear not, the guys at Vanilla Pod Eatery are doing call and collect for all your brunch needs.

Vice Coffee Inc

Based on Middle Abbey Street this spot is a stand out for a coffee in town. A Mud Bakery treat and an iced coffee - you really can't go wrong.

Vintage Cocktail Club

There is nothing like a good cocktail, and The VCC is so damn good at the fine art. Try their cocktail party packs for your next bbq.

The Window 1859

Quite literally the window of The Bridge 1859 in Ballsbridge, this spot is serving up a huge menu of main courses, desserts, and drinks.

Wing It

In both Bray and Tallaght, these guys know how to do wings right. A selection of chicken wings, boneless wings, and even burgers too.

Wow Burger

With multiple locations, and even some new ones just recently opened. Wow Burger is open for collection and delivery. We have been dreaming of their garlic butter fries, so bold.

3FE

We have all been missing a proper flat white during the lockdown and what better place to get one than 3FE. All of their locations are open for takeaway.

777

We love the vibe you get when heading into 777 for some tapas and insane cocktails. Well, why not bring that experience home? They are now doing take-home boxes and cocktails.

There we have it. All of your favorite places now doing takeaway in Dublin so you can look forward to tucking into them again.

