Six delicious grazing platters to try this weekend

I am a seasoned-snacker, and I really can't recommend grazing boards and boxes enough.
Usually, they contain a perfect mixture of fruit, various cheeses, crackers and other bits and bobs. All of which go great with a glass of wine FYI.
Grazing boxes are ideal for a summer evening out the back on the new garden furniture, glass of wine in hand - while you force your other half to do boomerangs / Tik Tok dances with you. Not only are they delicious, great for any occasion and look impressive - grazing boxes make great gifts too.
The Delicate Fig
Devine Foodie Platters
View this post on Instagram
The prefect weekend treat. Orders close at 1pm. You can thank us later 🌟 #charcuterieboard #grazing board #wicklow #fooddelivered #cheeseboard #healthyfood #grazingboards #wicklowfarmhousecheese #yummyfood #local #DeviveFoodiePlatter #Greystones #Delgany #Kilcoole #Kilmacanogue #Newtownmountkennedy #Enniskerry #Bray #WicklowTown #Rathnew #Devine #thebirdsandtheteas #bradyscoffee #gift #madeinwicklow
Praise The Board
The Grazing Fox
View this post on Instagram
Gluten Free Love Island Finale Graze #gotatext . . . #grazingtables #grazingboxes #grazingboard #grazefordayz #events #dublin #foodie #lovindublin #meatandcheeseboard #charcuterieboard #foodart #food #foodporn #wedding #friends #instagood #birthdayparty #food #honey #fruit #love #photooftheday #irishwedding #weddingfood #loveisland #glutenfree
Black Sheep Foods
View this post on Instagram
Our gorgeous grazing box includes @wicklowfarmhousecheese ban Brie, @st.tolaqueen goat’s cheese, @hegartycheese cheddar, @cashelblue_cheese , @gubbeen chorizo, @ryansrhubarb , @tartineorganicbakery baguette and of course @littlecress_microgreens ☘️ #grazingbox #irishfood #dublin #buyirish #fooddelivery #blacksheepfoods
Amazing Grazing
View this post on Instagram
OMG !! So so delighted to gift A LARGE BOX to the fabulous new Mumma @jenniferwrynne to welcome her new baby Alexander 👶🏻💙 Thank you so much for your lovely positive feedback and welcome my new followers !!💚💚 DM to order #amazinggrazingire #grazingboard #foodinfluencer #treatyourself #perfectgift #cheese #antipasti #sweetandsavory #cupcakes #foodie
Need more inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.
Lead Image via Instagram.com/praisetheboard_dublin