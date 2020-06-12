Close

Six delicious grazing platters to try this weekend

By Lynda Keogh

June 12, 2020 at 4:34pm

I am a seasoned-snacker, and I really can't recommend grazing boards and boxes enough.

Usually, they contain a perfect mixture of fruit, various cheeses, crackers and other bits and bobs. All of which go great with a glass of wine FYI.

Grazing boxes are ideal for a summer evening out the back on the new garden furniture, glass of wine in hand - while you force your other half to do boomerangs / Tik Tok dances with you. Not only are they delicious, great for any occasion and look impressive - grazing boxes make great gifts too.

The Delicate Fig 

Devine Foodie Platters 

Praise The Board

Less is more (sometimes!)

The Grazing Fox

Black Sheep Foods

Amazing Grazing 

Lead Image via Instagram.com/praisetheboard_dublin

