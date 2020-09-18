'Whatever happens later happens' - Local restaurant trying to put 'best foot forward'

Staff at city centre restaurant San Lorenzo's have taken to social media to encourage locals to book in for what may be their last Friday night meal out in a while. Still awaiting word from government on whether they will be forced to close ahead of the weekend, it's very much business as usual until then and owners seem to be taking the day as it comes.

'Just an FYI - we are open for brunch at 11am. Whatever happens later happens. But if you can, book in for brunch or dinner tonight....would really help.'

Retweeting the same message, local man Anthony Remedy commented that booking in for a meal tonight 'would help a lot', later adding:

'Let’s have good vibes today in the restaurants, best foot forward like every Friday. May not have a Friday night out for a while.'

Resigning themselves to the fact that there's not much that can be done until official word from cabinet on the matter, fellow Dublin business owners have said that today is a 'huge day' for the industry. The CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland has also spoken out about the impending announcement, informing the public that he doesn't believe the industry will survive if additional restrictions - such as a ban on indoor dining for the next few weeks - are introduced.

Header image via Instagram/San Lorenzo's

