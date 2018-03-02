Dublin

Will Public Transport Be Running In Dublin On Saturday? Here's What You Need To Know

The cabin fever is real...

After three days of sitting around the house you can be sure most people will hoping to get out and about on Saturday. It is the weekend, after all.

Thankfully, Dublin Bus has now confirmed that it intends to operate services from tomorrow morning. However, due to hazardous conditions, there will be 'disruption which will impact frequency and diversions will be in place'. 

Meanwhile, Irish Rail has stated that full services will resume on Saturday subject to some alterations. You can find more information here

UPDATE 20.19 FRIDAY: Irish Rail confirm services will not resume until 12pm Saturday. 

Luas has yet to confirm if trams will be running but has advised passengers to follow updates on its website

Keep an eye on Lovin Dublin for updates on travel information over the weekend. 

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

