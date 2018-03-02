Will Public Transport Be Running In Dublin On Saturday? Here's What You Need To Know

After three days of sitting around the house you can be sure most people will hoping to get out and about on Saturday. It is the weekend, after all.

Thankfully, Dublin Bus has now confirmed that it intends to operate services from tomorrow morning. However, due to hazardous conditions, there will be 'disruption which will impact frequency and diversions will be in place'.

#DBSvcUpdate We expect to operate services tomorrow morning, Saturday 3 March. Please see below for further details. #BeastFromTheEast #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/grXK1V5gyH — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) March 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Irish Rail has stated that full services will resume on Saturday subject to some alterations. You can find more information here.

UPDATE 20.19 FRIDAY: Irish Rail confirm services will not resume until 12pm Saturday.

Update: Services will resume from approx 09:00hrs tomorrow, subject to alterations and some delays. Full details of services operating will be posted at https://t.co/o5iOcUHYA2 at 17:00hrs this evening — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 2, 2018

Luas has yet to confirm if trams will be running but has advised passengers to follow updates on its website.

Please see https://t.co/GkL4FmFo1J for the most up to date information on Luas services today 2nd March and tomorrow 3rd March. — Luas (@Luas) March 2, 2018

Keep an eye on Lovin Dublin for updates on travel information over the weekend.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Exact Moment Dublin City Lost Power Was Caught On Camera Last Night

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here