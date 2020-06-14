Close

Wowburger confirms second new Dublin location

By Sarah Finnan

June 14, 2020 at 3:36pm

Already with branches in Dublin city centre, Ranelagh, The Square in Tallaght, Beacon, Blanch, Glasnevin and Cork, the popular burger joint has now added Walkisntown to the list as well.

Popular fast-food restaurant Wowburger already announced a new Dublin location during the week, revealing that they're up and running at The Slipper in Glasnevin. Not content with stopping there, the team has followed that up with another big announcement today confirming that they've also opened another branch in Walkinstown.

Making it official on social media, Wowburger shared a snap of some very tasty looking burgers, writing:

"We’ve only gone and added another Wowburger hub to the dream team!

We're buzzing to announce that we're NOW OPEN from... The Cherry Tree Pub, Walkinstown for contactless collection & delivery."

 

With 'burger' right there in the name, they're obviously most famous for one thing - though I will say this, no burger is complete without some chips and their fries are well worth trying.

Header image courtesy of @wowburgerirl

