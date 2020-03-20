You can watch Dublin Zoo Live Webcam to see the animals from your couch

We think this is just LOVELY. It turns out you can still keep an eye on all of the animals at the zoo through Dublin Zoo Live Webcam.

Even though we won't be able to enjoy one of our favourite days out in Dublin for some time, we can still check in with some of the animals at the zoo even while we practice proper social distancing.

So, what can you watch?

Well, during a time like this, seeing penguins bop about and have the best time is just what we need.

They get fed around 2.30pm but you can check in with them at any time. You just have to click the link here.

You can also have a gawk at the elephants! Seeing these wise and mystical giants wander around for the day is one sure way to relax when you're stuck at home.

You will usually spot them between 10.30am and 12.30pm. You may get to see Bernhardine, Yasmin, their daughters Asha and Anak and older calves Kavi, Ashoka and Samiya.

Head here for the Elephant Dublin Zoo Live Webcam

And finally, you can watch the African Savana from the comfort of your sofa. If you're lucky, you may spot some giraffes, or perhaps some rhinos, zebras, ostriches or even a scimitar-horned oryx (which are now extinct in the wild).

To watch the African Savana Dublin Zoo Live Webcam, you can head here.

Whether you're looking to entertain the kids while at home, or looking for a bit of escapism and light entertainment for yourself, then we think this Dublin Zoo Live Webcam is a wonderful way to do it.

Dublin Zoo has also announced a range of experiences to keep kids entertained at home.

They wrote on Facebook, "Each weekday we will post an activity book themed around one of the animals at Dublin Zoo that your kids can work to complete using the information on our website."

