7-year-old Dublin girl brilliantly reviews all of the Marvel movies as part of homeschooling

By Rory Cashin

January 23, 2021 at 11:00am

"Captain America can't dance."

In a bit of ingenious parenting, a Dublin couple are getting their 7-year-old daughter to find a fun way to approach homeschooling, by having her write out her reviews for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sarah McGowan from Palmerstown told us the story about her daughter Sally, and the difficulties of keeping young kids interested in education at home at a time when going to school isn't an option:

"We started the homeschooling two weeks ago and with a seven-year-old, a three-year-old, and one-year-old, and I knew this was going to be challenging. So we planned that we would do for our school work in the morning, and then go for out walk, and after lunch, we would watch a movie.

"I figured lockdown could go on for at least six weeks, so we have watched all of the Star Wars and Harry Potter, so we decided we should do all the Marvel movies in the timeline.

"Sally loves writing and drawing, so she would do a review for each movie and then rate it out of five. It's a fun activity because all the kids love the movies."

Now, obviously we're not going to post each and every review (because, y'know, there have been 23 movies in the MCU so far and we'll be here all day), but these are some of our personal favourites from Sally's review catalogue.

The Avengers (2012)

Our favourite line: "It was funny when Hulk smashed Loki."

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Our favourite line: "It was a little bit boring."

Thor (2011)

Our favourite line: "It was funny when Thor got a needle in the butt."

Iron Man

Our favourite line: "Tony Stark likes building robots." (Can't argue with that.)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Our favourite line: "Captain America can't dance."

Captain Marvel (2019)

Our favourite line: "I think it was funny when the cat scratched Nick's face."

