Alicia Keys has just announced a 3 Arena show

By James Fenton

January 21, 2020 at 5:18pm

It might not be the concrete jungle she's used to but Alicia Keys will soon be falling in and out of love with Dublin all over again.

The New Yorker has this afternoon announced that she will be performing at the 3 Arena on Friday, June 5 of this year, seven years after she last performed at the Docklands venue in 2013. The star's seventh studio album, aptly-titled Alicia, will be released in March and tickets for her Dublin show are bound to be snapped up fairly quickly.

Alicia Keys first shot to fame as a 20-year-old when her album Songs In The A Minor topped the charts around the world in 2001. She has since gone on to establish herself as one of the finest voices of the 21st century, with notable hits including Fallin, If I Ain't Got You and You Don't Know My Name.

Now 38, she has also collaborated with the likes of Usher on My Boo in 2004 and Jay Z on 2009's Empire State Of Mind.

Tickets for Alicia Keys at the 3 Arena go on sale on Monday, January 27 at 9am.

