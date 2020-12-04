Black Mirror creator announces new project arriving on Netflix very soon

This sounds like the perfect send off to a mostly terrible year.

Remember when the entire world seemed to come to a stop to watch Black Mirror: Bandersnatch?

That was something pretty special, as were some of the Netflix episodes of Black Mirror in recent years, and while that show's creator Charlie Brooker doesn't seem to have another season of the darkly comic sci-fi show in the works right now, he does appear to have something else up his sleeve, and it will be arriving on Netflix very soon.

He took to Twitter to reveal the most teaser'y of teaser trailers...

Not much to go on, admittedly.

However, digging a little deeper into the internet, and we discovered that Hugh Grant has very recently told New York Magazine the following:

"Charlie Brooker has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix. [I play] a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig."

Hugh Grant is on an absolute roll lately, between Paddington 2, The Undoing, and even his small role in The Gentlemen, so seeing him team up with Brooker (and a great wig) for a mockumentary on 2020 sounds like the absolute ideal way to end the year.

In the meantime, take a glimpse at Brooker's most recent outing, with this clip from Antiviral Wipe 2020, aired during the summer on BBC:

READ NEXT: The cast of Netflix's new movie The Prom talk about why they love musicals