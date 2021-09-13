Check out all Vicar Street has to offer with their Vision series!

By Katy Thornton

September 13, 2021 at 4:16pm

Share:
Check out all Vicar Street has to offer with their Vision series!

Tickets are already on sale!

Get ready for a month of music and comedy events at Vicar Street. Beginning on the 23rd September with Christy Moore, you're bound to find an event that tickles your fancy.

There will be 15 events in total, ending on the 21st October. Vicar Street will run at a 60% capacity and each event will be a seated one to adhere to government guidelines.

There will be a string of hugely talented Irish acts, including The Blindboy Podcast, Tommy Tiernan, Des Bishop. Our very own Lovin Dublin writer Fiona Frawley will also be performing on the 30th September, so we are extra excited for that!

Tickets for the first two weeks of acts went on sale today at 12pm, so if you're looking at any of the events between the 23rd September and 3rd October, you can purchase a ticket via Ticket Master now. The rest of the events will go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday the 14th September, at 12pm.

What show do you have your eye on?

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Looking for somewhere to celebrate Margarita Monday? Check out these Dublin spots

Share:

Latest articles

Wondering how to celebrate the country reopening on Oct 22nd? We've got you covered

Looking for somewhere to celebrate Margarita Monday? Check out these Dublin spots

Looking for affordable healthcare with instant access to medical professionals? Check out VIGO Health

The Kid Laroi will play the Olympia Theatre next year

You may also love

WATCH: Gerard Butler talks about his brand new thriller Copshop

Lovin Games Weekly - It is all about 2010 remasters this week!

There's a new film set in a Dublin hairdressers and the trailer alone has us in stitches

WATCH: The stars and director of Shang-Chi discuss Marvel's latest blockbuster

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.