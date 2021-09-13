Check out all Vicar Street has to offer with their Vision series!

Tickets are already on sale!

Get ready for a month of music and comedy events at Vicar Street. Beginning on the 23rd September with Christy Moore, you're bound to find an event that tickles your fancy.

There will be 15 events in total, ending on the 21st October. Vicar Street will run at a 60% capacity and each event will be a seated one to adhere to government guidelines.

There will be a string of hugely talented Irish acts, including The Blindboy Podcast, Tommy Tiernan, Des Bishop. Our very own Lovin Dublin writer Fiona Frawley will also be performing on the 30th September, so we are extra excited for that!

Tickets for the first two weeks of acts went on sale today at 12pm, so if you're looking at any of the events between the 23rd September and 3rd October, you can purchase a ticket via Ticket Master now. The rest of the events will go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday the 14th September, at 12pm.

What show do you have your eye on?

Header image via Shutterstock

