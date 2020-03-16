Doireann Garrihy looking to lift spirits with latest Instagram post

Doireann Garrihy wants people to nominate someone who they think deserves a treat.

Host of the popular 2FM Breakfast radio show, Doireann Garrihy is hoping to lift spirits with her latest Instagram post.

Recognising that these are trying times for a lot of people, especially those working on the frontline, Doireann wants to give a few well-deserving someones a treat by gifting them a huge box of goodies.

The giveaway coincides with Doireann's move into a new house, meaning that she had plenty of time to take stock of unused items.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, she said:

"I did a clearout of the presses behind and I had a lot of stuff in those presses that I thought I would eventually use or get to that I never did and I could bring them up to the apartment and store them away but I thought now is a better time than any time to do a bit of a giveaway."

Adding that she wants this "to be about the people who are on the frontline" - whether that person works in healthcare or as a shop assistant in your local supermarket isn't the focus, simply comment on the post with who you nominate and why.

Amongst the bits included in the giveaway, you'll find Charlotte Tilbury makeup, an In Styler Cerasilk curler and lots of Yves Saint Laurent lipsticks. Not to mention a full cardboard box of other goodies packed with everything from tan to skincare.

The video ends with Doireann saying: "I just wanted to give away decent things and give a nice lift to people."

And we have no doubts that it will do just that, so get nominating.

