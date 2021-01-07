Donie O'Sullivan will be joining Ryan Tubridy on this week's The Late Late Show

Donie will be just one part of an incredibly stacked line-up of guests this Friday.

In a turn of events that will surprise absolutely zero people, Donie O'Sullivan has been announced as one of the very special guests on this week's The Late Late Show.

All of Ireland felt a swell of national pride when the Kerry-born reporter covered the Capitol Building events in Washington DC this week for CNN, which culminated in everyone from Dustin the Turkey to John King joining in on the lovefest.

The rest of the line-up for this week's episode is stacked with some very interesting names, including Paul Reid and Dr Colm Henry, the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Clinical Officer respectively for the Health Service Executive, who will undoubtably be discussing the recent, rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in Ireland, as well as the implementation of the vaccine across the country.

Women's health advocate Vicky Phelan will be discussing her recent trip to the US for an experimental treatment with Ryan, while Wexford hurling manager and Ireland's Fittest Family coach Davy Fitzgerald will talking about how this last year has impacted both him and the sport he loves.

Music this week will be provided by Lucia Evans, who is set to give a very special performance alongside the Discovery Gospel Choir.

The Late Late Show will air on RTÉ One on Friday, January 8 at 9.35pm

Main image via Twitter/@RTELateLateShow

