Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Kendrick, A$AP and more - The 2020 Longitude line-up is here

By James Fenton

December 6, 2019 at 12:50pm

Share:

Longitude has confirmed the first acts for next year's festival and their are some massive names on the bill.

Leading the way is Kendrick Lamar and the Californian rapper will be joined by the likes of A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator and J Hus.

If that's not all, there will also be appearances by AJ Tracey, Aitch, Young Thug and Dababy. Cue the tweets from Gen Xers and early Millenials about not having a clue about who any of these people are.

Longitude 2020 will take place at Marlay Park from July until July 5 next year with Kendrick Lamar set to appear on Friday, Tyler on Saturday and A$AP on Sunday.

Keep an eye on Longitude's Twitter account throughout the day to find out who else will be playing at the festival.

Share:

Latest articles

One of Dublin's oldest pubs now does unreal cocktail classes

Irish Rail launch late-night Christmas services this weekend

Dublin's tourist-to-local ratio is higher than New York and London

O'Briens Wine has some fab premium spirit gift ideas this Christmas

You may also love

Stormzy announces second Dublin show due to phenomenal demand

Cillian Murphy pays tribute to Simon Community at launch of three-day festival

A George Michael show with two of his original band is coming to the Olympia

Sir Rod Stewart has been spotted hanging out around Dublin

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy