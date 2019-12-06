Kendrick, A$AP and more - The 2020 Longitude line-up is here

Longitude has confirmed the first acts for next year's festival and their are some massive names on the bill.

Leading the way is Kendrick Lamar and the Californian rapper will be joined by the likes of A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator and J Hus.

If that's not all, there will also be appearances by AJ Tracey, Aitch, Young Thug and Dababy. Cue the tweets from Gen Xers and early Millenials about not having a clue about who any of these people are.

Longitude 2020 will take place at Marlay Park from July until July 5 next year with Kendrick Lamar set to appear on Friday, Tyler on Saturday and A$AP on Sunday.

Keep an eye on Longitude's Twitter account throughout the day to find out who else will be playing at the festival.