Kodaline announce massive outdoor gig for next summer

Forced to postpone their upcoming gig at the Olympia Theatre, Kodaline has decided to shake plans up a bit - moving things to Malahide Castle instead.

Due to play the Olympia later this year, Kodaline was forced to cancel all upcoming gigs amid ongoing Covid-19 precautions and concerns over social distancing. Deciding to switch things up slightly, the band has since announced plans to push the gig to June 2021 - also moving the venue to Malahide Castle.

Updating fans on the situation, the band tweeted to say:

"2020 Has been a weird and tough year for everyone and in terms of live shows it’s been a total write off. We can’t wait to play this show for you guys, we only wish we could play it sooner, see you all in June next year at Malahide castle. Until then stay safe and healthy VSMJ"

Customers are advised that all tickets for their postponed Olympia Theatre gig will remain valid for next year's show. Additional tickets go on sale next Friday, August 7th at 9am. It may be a ways off but it's definitely giving us something to look forward to. Summer 2021 will be the one, I can feel it in my bones.

June 27th; mark yizzer calendars lads. Be there or be square.