Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Kodaline announce massive outdoor gig for next summer

By Sarah Finnan

July 31, 2020 at 10:45am

Share:

Forced to postpone their upcoming gig at the Olympia Theatre, Kodaline has decided to shake plans up a bit - moving things to Malahide Castle instead.

Due to play the Olympia later this year, Kodaline was forced to cancel all upcoming gigs amid ongoing Covid-19 precautions and concerns over social distancing. Deciding to switch things up slightly, the band has since announced plans to push the gig to June 2021 - also moving the venue to Malahide Castle.

Updating fans on the situation, the band tweeted to say:

"2020 Has been a weird and tough year for everyone and in terms of live shows it’s been a total write off. We can’t wait to play this show for you guys, we only wish we could play it sooner, see you all in June next year at Malahide castle. Until then stay safe and healthy VSMJ"

Customers are advised that all tickets for their postponed Olympia Theatre gig will remain valid for next year's show. Additional tickets go on sale next Friday, August 7th at 9am. It may be a ways off but it's definitely giving us something to look forward to. Summer 2021 will be the one, I can feel it in my bones.

June 27th; mark yizzer calendars lads. Be there or be square.

READ NEXT: Coppers has a new dress code and it’s Paul Mescal-inspired

Share:

Latest articles

Children can get free entry into these two Dublin museums all next month

11 talented Irish illustrators that you need to know about

Eid Al Adha celebration to go ahead at Croke Park today

These were the most popular restaurant kits during lockdown

You may also love

Coppers has a new dress code and it's Paul Mescal-inspired

The Academy helped one local man pull off an epic proposal over the weekend

Lovin Games Weekly – Assassin’s Creed fans will be very happy with this new trailer

Twitter is loving this photo of Michael D and his hat

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.