Lovin Games Weekly - A proper look at arguably 2022's biggest game

Lots of spaceships and dinosaurs this week, just FYI!

One week closer to Christmas.

One more week of adding stuff to your list for Santy to get you!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Halo Infinite

It has been a long time coming, and a real rollercoaster of anticipation, but it is finally here. The first look at the game didn't inspire much confidence, but the early access to the multiplayer recently has done an incredible job in getting people excited again.

Plus, the brand new single player campaign trailer shows off that there will be more to this release than just online shooting.

Halo Infinite arrives on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on Tuesday, 8 December.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Starfield looks incredible

The folks behind the Fallout series have a huge, HUGE game arriving in Late 2022, and this week they gave us the latest look at it.

Starfield is set in the year 2310, with you playing a customisable character who finds themselves in the middle of the fallout of a massive war between two intergalactic factions.

It looks, to put it mildly, incredible.

Starfield is scheduled to be released on Xbox Series X/S and PC on 11 November 2022.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Jurassic World Evolution

The sequel came out quite recently, but if you want to test the waters of this dinosaur park operating game, then why not go back to the original while it is going for quite cheap!

Can you run Jurassic World properly? Keep the dinosaurs happy and locked up? Keep the tourists happy and uneaten? Try to find out...

Jurassic World Evolution is available on the PS Store marked down from €49.99 to €7.49 until December 22.

