Lovin Games Weekly - Assassin's Creed finally comes to Ireland

It isn't very often that we get a game actually set in Ireland.

Come to think of it, off the top of our heads, we can't think of a single one...

Which is probably why we're so excited about this week's game of the week!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Assassins Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids

After rampaging your way through Norway and England, you can continue taking you Viking character on further adventures through the Valhalla gameplay world with this extra missions section set in Ireland!

Admittedly, this isn't a game in its own right, as it requires you to have played the Valhalla game itself, but for those looking to expand upon that epic gaming world, and to actually play a game based in Ireland, then look no further!

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids is available right now as a downloaded DLC for anyone with a copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

PlayStation announce they're working on 25 PS games

As reported by Wired, the head of PlayStation Studios has announced that they are currently working on 25 games that will be arriving on PlayStation 5, and half of those will be original titles. So while we've known that big sequels to games like God Of War, Horizon, and Gran Turismo are in the works, we should also be expecting some new titles along the lines of recent release Returnal on the schedule.

However, almost everything is still top secret as of right now, with some of the aforementioned games not even having official release dates yet. Give it time, but the future of the PS5 is looking very bright indeed.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Detroit: Become Human - Deluxe Edition

Another entry in the world where games and interactive movies meet by the legendary David Cage (Beyond: Two Souls, Heavy Rain), we're plunged into a world filled with life-like androids who have been created to make humanity's life easier, but by being created so close to real, it turns out that humanity isn't quite ready for their arrival.

So you'll control a series of androids through their stories of ultimate rebellion and freedom from the human rulers, discovering that you'll have full access to all of the emotions that humans thought robot wouldn't be able to feel.

Detroit: Become Human - Deluxe Edition is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €39.99 to €19.99.

