Lovin Games Weekly - Cyberpunk 2077 is finally available on the PS Store again

If you've been waiting for one of the most-talked-about games of recent years to return...

Welcome to the final Lovin Games Weekly of the first half of 2021!

It has been quite the rollercoaster so far, and it will only get more exciting the closer we get to the end of the year.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Chivalry 2

While massive online shooters are still very much the rage right now - it doesn't look like Fortnite will be going anywhere in a hurry - those looking for something slightly different will discover exactly that with Chivalry 2, which takes out the long-range weapons and has you wade into a 64-player battle with nothing but some swords and some body armour.

You can head into the different maps with either team objectives or decide to play it as a free-for-all, last-person-standing battle, but either way, we imagine there will be A LOT of frustration vented out thanks to this game.

Chivalry 2 is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on the PS Store again

After a less-than-ideal launch in which the game was found to be so buggy that Sony took it off their store entirely, the folks behind Cyberpunk 2077 have spent the last six months improving the gameplay as much as possible in that time. To that end, the game was been re-added to the PS Store this week, albeit with a big warning for folks wanting to play it on the PS4, alerting them that the last-gen version of the game is still not up to the standard that many might be expecting.

Meanwhile, Microsoft have changed their refund policy for the game, which will now run out in July, so anyone who buys or wants to return the game after that time, they can no longer use the now well-known excuse of the buggy gameplay as an excuse to get their money back.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Knockout City

Another slight remix to the online shooter, this time replacing the guns and bullets with some well-aimed dodgeballs. The highly addictive and massively entertaining Knockout City has you as a member of a team of players (or you can also play as every-player-for-themselves) across an entire cityscape, hurling dodgeballs at your opponents.

The hyper-realism adds to the fun, with huge agility and heat-seeking dodgeballs and loads more unique, in-game additions that all combine to make sure the enjoyment never gets stale.

Knockout City is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €19.99 to €14.99.

