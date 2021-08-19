Lovin Games Weekly - Cyberpunk 2077's first DLC has arrived

Another week, another load of gaming stuff to catch up!

The latest updates on Assassin's Creed, Doom and (yep) Cyberpunk...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris

After the recent DLC addition which had you bringing your viking character to the shores of Ireland (and making it, on horseback, from Dublin to Belfash in about ten minutes), the next addition to the Valhalla game will take you even further afield.

After ransacking Norway, England, and parts of Ireland, you'll know head further south, and lay siege to Paris itself. The AC series has already run riot in the streets of the French capital, but not under the command of a vicious viking. Enjoy!

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Cyberpunk 2077's first DLC is a bit of a disappointment

We still have a massive soft spot for Cyberpunk 2077, a game that was released, to put it mildly, when it wasn't ready to be released, leading to mass disappointment from eager fans who had been waiting over a decade to get their hands on it. Over eight months later, and the folks behind the game are still patching in updates to make the game run smoother and look better, and the first batch of DLC is also set to be dropped...

... Only for it to be, like, a jacket and a car and stuff. Oh, and a new appearance for Johnny Silverhand. We all knew the first DLC would be small, but not THIS small. Looks like there is still some way to go before fans stop feeling hard doneby.

Patch 1.3 for Cyberpunk 2077 is coming soon!



Here's a list of the most notable changes coming in this update: https://t.co/P4BZ9pohBS pic.twitter.com/awBD6KWdAn — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 17, 2021

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Doom Eternal

The recent Doom reboot was one of the best action games of recent years, so hopes were high for the sequel. Thankfully, Doom Eternal did not disappoint, and only upped the ante in terms of gameplay and mechanics to help you along your battles against the open portal to hell and all of the demonic spawn that was released from it. There isn't much in terms of an actual story or plot or characterisation, but that is hardly the point when it comes to games like this.

Doom Eternal is marked down on the PS Store from €69.99 to just €17.49.

