Lovin Games Weekly - gamers believe they've found the first hints of GTA6

While we're still a week out from arguably the biggest game of 2020 being released, with Cyberpunk 2077 showing off even more impressive gameplay footage, there is plenty to keep your consoles busy before then, starting with...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS5, Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia)

If you took God of War (the original version, not the Norse retelling), Assassin's Creed, and Breath of the Wild, and threw them all into a blender, the end result would be Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

A mixture of open-world traversing, light puzzle solving, and fun combat, you play as Fenyx in the Olden Times, and you discover that the future of existence is in your hands, as you are potentially the only one who can defeat giant evil being Typhon.

The entire game is narrated by Zeus and Prometheus, who discuss your actions off-screen with a surprisingly funny script, which definitely helps keep the entire thing zipping along nicely. Truth be told, while the animation of the game and general tone of the action within the game leans stronger towards a family-friendly vibe, some of the more risque jokes definitely reminded us of watching a Disney movie and knowing that certain one-liners were flying right over the heads of the younger viewers.

The main mission will last you about 30 hours, and while the quality doesn't ever quite rise to any of its obvious influences, there is still a lot of fun to be had here.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Fans believe they've discovered the first hint of GTA6

We're just going to present this information without bias, because we're torn between really, REALLY wanting to believe it is true, and also thinking it could all just be one big coincidence.

The trailer for the latest addition to GTA Online, titled The Cayo Pericon Heist, and during that teaser (seen below), a set of co-ordinates briefly appear on screen: "38.527,-79.6129"

Stick those co-ordinates into Google Maps and it brings you to Middle Mountain Trail, a road that borders Virginia and West Virgina, and when viewed at a certain angle, the hairpin turn on the road takes the shape of a V, followed by an I. Or, VI. Or, the roman numeral for 6.

This has been enough to set off the GTA fans into believing that developers Rockstar Games have given a hint as to where GTA6 will be set, and while they have previously set their Red Dead series in parts of America not dissimilar to Virginia, usually the GTA series has been set in more metropolitan areas.

We likely won't know for a while yet, but it is always fun to speculate!

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Death Stranding (PS4)

The creator of Metal Gear Solid decided to go in a very different direction with this sci-fi action game, which really has more in common with... how do we put this? Well, imagine if you are a delivery person in post-apocalyptic America, and you are sometimes chased by the ghosts of the recently killed, and sometimes by bandits trying to nab your deliveries, but mostly you are fighting against steep mountains and strong river currents... and that is kind of where you're at with Death Stranding.

An all-star Hollywood cast (Mads Mikkelsen, Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Guillermo Del Toro, Nicolas Winding Refn, Lindsay Wagner) add to the expensive nature of the game, which is gorgeous to look at and represents a unique gaming experience... but it may be one not suited to those looking for all-action, all-of-the-time.

Death Stranding is available via the PS Store, reduced from €69.99 to €19.99. Check out the trailer below...

