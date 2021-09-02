Lovin Games Weekly - Here are your free Xbox and PS subscription games for September

We've to wait another few days for the PlayStation ones to actually arrive...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Psychonauts 2

It has been a shocking SIXTEEN years since the first Psychonauts arrived, so to say that the sequel was anticipated is a bit of an understatement. You'll be happy to hear that the usual blend of platforming, action and puzzling solving is still very much in play, as is the very funny script and deep, insightful storytelling.

Don't be surprised if at the of 2021 you see this game hovering near the top of many people's Best Of The Year lists...

Psychonauts 2 is available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC right now.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Here are Xbox and PlayStation's free subscription games for September

If you've got Games With Gold on your Xbox, then this is what you'll be playing for free this month:

Warhammer: Chaosbane (available from 1 to 30 September)

Official Synopsis: "In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, you are the last hope for the Empire of Man. Choose your hero among four different character classes and prepare for legendary battles with up to four friends against the all-powerful Chaos hordes in this action role-playing game."

Mulaka (available 16 September to 15 October)

Official Synopsis: "In this action-adventure title based on the rich indigenous culture of the Tarahumara people, fight back against a strange foulness that is corrupting their land. As the local shaman, Sukurúame, draw upon the power of the demigods, solve puzzles, and fight hand-to-hand in environments inspired by real Sierra locations."

Samurai Shodown II (available from 16 to 30 September)

Official Synopsis: "Step onto the grand stage to test your skills in intense sword fights using the Rage System and Weapon Breaking Attack features. Play 15 of your favourite characters in this renowned weapon-wielding fighting game, against competition that is as sharp as ever."

Zone of the Enders HD Collection (available from 1 to 15 September)

Official Synopsis: "From Hideo Kojima, the creator of the Metal Gear series, comes a space epic like no other. Pilot the Orbital Frame, Jehuty, and help the Space Force defeat the Bahram forces once and for all. This title contains both Zone of the Enders and Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner, all in one collection."

And here are the games arriving on PS Plus, available from Tuesday, 7 September to Monday, 4 October.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat (PS5)

Official synopsis: "Overcooked!, Overcooked! 2 and all additional content are blended together and remastered in this delicious definitive edition. Enjoy hundreds of levels of cooperative cooking chaos both local and online, across increasingly perilous and obscure kitchens."

Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS5/PS4)

Official Synopsis: "Hunt or be hunted in this asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits man against Predator. As part of a four-person Fireteam, complete challenging missions before the Predator finds you. Or be the Predator and hunt your prey, using deadly alien weaponry - such as the shoulder-mounted Plasma Caster, Combistick and more - to stalk your prey."

Hitman 2 (PS5/PS4)

Official Synopsis: "Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations, from sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests. Nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47. Prepare to experience the ultimate spy thriller story your mission is to eliminate the elusive Shadow Client and unravel his militia, but when 47 learns his target’s true identity and the truth about his past, it changes everything."

DEAL OF THE WEEK

No Man's Sky

The game that everyone was excited about before it arrived, and were all disappointed by when it did arrive, but has since made a total comeback and garnered a dedicated fanbase thanks to the year - YEARS! - of improvements it has put in since the launch. A space-based explore'em'up, prepare to get lost for hours on end in this one.

No Man's Sky is available on the PS Store marked down from €49.99 to €24.99 until September 15th.

