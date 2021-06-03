Lovin Games Weekly - One of 2021's best games is marked down to just €30

A great way to spend the weekend!

Listen, we know that the much improved weather means that you will likely not want to be sitting indoors playing games while the sun is out. But think of the evenings. THINK OF THE EVENINGS!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

One of the most-loved gaming trilogies of all time (even if the ending the third one was problematic, and it then got slightly worse with the fourth game, Andromeda), the Mass Effect Trilogy has been remastered and given an almighty new sheen for the first time since the first game was released way back in 2007.

So either you've already played these games and would be more than happy to play them again with this bit of a glow up, or you've never played them before, and this is absolutely the best time to get lost in the Mass Effect Universe.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

You can shoot the Macarena at people in Far Cry 6!

When Ubisoft released a glut of footage from the upcoming sixth Far Cry entry into the main series, there was a lot to process. The setting of the Central American island (which is essentially Cuba) looks to be the most vast and most varied sandbox we've played in yet. The mission looks exciting and entertaining, the characters look fun and unique, and there is even a pet alligator in the mix.

But really, the second we could see that you can weaponise the Macarena, that was when we fell in love with this game...

Far Cry 6 will land on the PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna, and Stadia on Thursday, October 7.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

It Takes Two

One of the hidden gems of 2021, It Takes Two is a game that requires two players at all times to be completed. In a plot that seems to borrow some elements from Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, you play two micro-sized parents trying to make it across their treacherous back garden and into the safety of their home.

You can play local two-player (both of you using the same TV screen), or online with friends or complete strangers. Either way, you'll need to be good at teamwork!

It Takes Two is available on the PS Store, marked down to just €29.99, until Wednesday, June 9.

