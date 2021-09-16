Lovin Games Weekly - One of the best games of 2021 is released this week

A truly great week for gamers!

On top of the great new release, there is our first look at Marvel's upcoming game and a HUGE game has a massive price reduction this week.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Deathloop

This first-person-shooter is literally one of the best/most-fun games of 2021. You play an amnesiac assassin who finds himself on an island that repeats the same day over and over again, so even if you die, you wake right back up where you started the day. So you've got to find out the source of your amnesia, the science behind the timeloop, and you've got eight targets on the island you've got to kill in 24 hours.

Deathloop is available right now on PS5 and PC, with an Xbox Series X release due for some time in 2022.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

The makers of the great Spider-Man games are bringing us a Wolverine game!

If you have a PS4 and/or a PS5, chances are you bought and completed Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so you know how great those games are. The folks behind those games have announced this week that they're next focusing on a gaming adaptation of Wolverine, which early reports being that it will be of a much-more-mature tone than the Spidey games.

As if that wasn't enough, the company ALSO announced that they're working on a Spider-Man 2 game, so lots of great Marvel stuff on the way!

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

The world famous team-based online hero shooter is the focus of the big deal on the PlayStation Store this week! The Legendary Edition contains the full game, 5 Legendary Hero Skins, 5 Epic Hero Skins, 5 Origin Hero Skins and more!

Overwatch: Legendary Edition is available on the PS Store marked down from €59.99 to €14.99, until 22 September.

READ NEXT: Fermanagh is the hidden gem for foodies in Ireland