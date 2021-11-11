Lovin Games Weekly - our first look at Mass Effect 5 (kind of...)

By Rory Cashin

November 11, 2021 at 9:23am

Share:
Lovin Games Weekly - our first look at Mass Effect 5 (kind of...)

Yep, our first glimpse at the next entry in one of the most loved gaming series of all time...

Your weekly round-up of the must-play new game of the week, the biggest gaming news of the week, and the best gaming deal of the week...

GAME OF THE WEEK

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The third entry in the Dark Pictures Anthology series of horror games, following from 2019's Man of Medan and 2020's Little Hope, and by all accounts, this is the best one so far.

Set in Iraq in 2003, we are attacked on all sides, both by the horror of war, but also controlling characters who discover they're about to feasted upon by vampires!

If you like properly scary games, then this is absolutely the one for you! The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC right now.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

We've got our first look at Mass Effect 5... kind of...

After Mass Effect Andromeda landed with a soft thud instead of a big bang, and then EA went off and made Anthem (which isn't as bad as you heard, but everyone hated it anyways), it is funny that even a single image from Mass Effect 5 is still enough to get us very excited for it!

The poster was released as part of the annual 'N7 Day' celebrations, with the fully high-res poster available on the EA website right now. Next to nothing is known about the game, with the official statement alongside the poster being:

"We are, of course, hard at work on the next adventure in the Mass Effect universe. Until then, please accept our most humble thanks to you for accompanying us on this journey."

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Subnautica

As far as survivor games go, you'd be hard pressed to find a better one that Subnautica. You play an astronaut who manages to survive his spacecraft crashing into a planet that seems to consist entirely on one huge ocean. So you've got to dive deep into the waters and tap the natural resources to both survive on the planet, and fix your ship and escape.

Subnautica is available on the PS Store marked down from €29.99 to €14.99 until 19 November.

READ NEXT: Watch - Kristen Stewart discusses playing Princess Diana in new biopic Spencer

Share:

Latest articles

After a long hiatus, Xico is back and we cannot contain our excitement!

This Rathmines café welcomes back reusable cups

Oysters and WHAT? We're very intrigued by this combo from Happy Endings

There's a new vibey wine bar opening up in Donnybrook tonight!

You may also love

Ireland's most recent celeb visitor is getting into the Christmas spirit

10 years later, everyone's favourite serial killer show is making a comeback

WATCH: Barry Keoghan chats about playing Druig in Marvel's huge new movie Eternals

WATCH: Kristen Stewart discusses playing Princess Diana in new biopic Spencer

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.