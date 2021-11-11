Lovin Games Weekly - our first look at Mass Effect 5 (kind of...)

Yep, our first glimpse at the next entry in one of the most loved gaming series of all time...

GAME OF THE WEEK

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

The third entry in the Dark Pictures Anthology series of horror games, following from 2019's Man of Medan and 2020's Little Hope, and by all accounts, this is the best one so far.

Set in Iraq in 2003, we are attacked on all sides, both by the horror of war, but also controlling characters who discover they're about to feasted upon by vampires!

If you like properly scary games, then this is absolutely the one for you! The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC right now.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

We've got our first look at Mass Effect 5... kind of...

After Mass Effect Andromeda landed with a soft thud instead of a big bang, and then EA went off and made Anthem (which isn't as bad as you heard, but everyone hated it anyways), it is funny that even a single image from Mass Effect 5 is still enough to get us very excited for it!

The poster was released as part of the annual 'N7 Day' celebrations, with the fully high-res poster available on the EA website right now. Next to nothing is known about the game, with the official statement alongside the poster being:

"We are, of course, hard at work on the next adventure in the Mass Effect universe. Until then, please accept our most humble thanks to you for accompanying us on this journey."

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Subnautica

As far as survivor games go, you'd be hard pressed to find a better one that Subnautica. You play an astronaut who manages to survive his spacecraft crashing into a planet that seems to consist entirely on one huge ocean. So you've got to dive deep into the waters and tap the natural resources to both survive on the planet, and fix your ship and escape.

Subnautica is available on the PS Store marked down from €29.99 to €14.99 until 19 November.

