Lovin Games Weekly - PlayStation and Xbox reveal their Black Friday Sales

By Rory Cashin

November 25, 2021 at 9:03am

Share:

Sales season is upon us! Merry Salesmas!

Chances are that if any big games slipped between the cracks of your gaming schedule this year, then you've probably been waiting for this week to arrive, to see if any of them are marked down in the big sales. Get checkin'!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Remember business simulators like Theme Park or Theme Hospital or Rollercoaster Tycoon or even Sim City? This is essentially that, except it is a dinosaur filled park, and you've to keep the dinos locked up and the customers happy (and safe!).

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC right now.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

PlayStation and Xbox reveal their Black Friday Sales

Just in time for Christmas, if you've either got a list of presents to get for others, or a collection of stuff you want to buy for yourself (because, lets be fair, there will be A LOT of gaming in our pjs over the Christmas break), then these Black Friday sales deals are exactly what we all needed this week.

The PlayStation Black Friday deals can be found here.

And the Xbox Black Friday deals can be found here.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

While there are plenty of offers to take advantage of from the deals above, the one that stood out to us the most is also the most recent release of the bunch.

Receiving some very decent reviews, the Guardians of the Galaxy game has essentially gone under the radar for most players, but the Uncharted-in-space gaming set-up likely to make a lot of solo players very happy over Christmas.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is available on the PS Store and the Xbox Store marked down from €69.99 to €45.49 until 29 November.

READ NEXT: Five of the best celebrity autobiographies released in 2021

Share:

Latest articles

You only have a few more days to try this delicious fig compote croissant!

WATCH: Jeremy Irons discusses House of Gucci, working with Lady Gaga & reuniting with Al Pacino

This Dublin brewery has collaborated with an all-female street art collective and you’ll want to keep the labels long after the beer’s gone

There's a sustainable Christmas flea market coming this December and they're looking for traders!

You may also love

WATCH: Jeremy Irons discusses House of Gucci, working with Lady Gaga & reuniting with Al Pacino

WATCH: The cast and creator of Disney+'s new show Hawkeye reveal their favourite Xmas movies

WATCH: The cast of the new Ghostbusters on the spooky movies they watched WAY too young

Lovin Games Weekly - the finalists for Game Of The Year have been revealed

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.