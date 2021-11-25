Lovin Games Weekly - PlayStation and Xbox reveal their Black Friday Sales

Sales season is upon us! Merry Salesmas!

Chances are that if any big games slipped between the cracks of your gaming schedule this year, then you've probably been waiting for this week to arrive, to see if any of them are marked down in the big sales. Get checkin'!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Remember business simulators like Theme Park or Theme Hospital or Rollercoaster Tycoon or even Sim City? This is essentially that, except it is a dinosaur filled park, and you've to keep the dinos locked up and the customers happy (and safe!).

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC right now.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

PlayStation and Xbox reveal their Black Friday Sales

Just in time for Christmas, if you've either got a list of presents to get for others, or a collection of stuff you want to buy for yourself (because, lets be fair, there will be A LOT of gaming in our pjs over the Christmas break), then these Black Friday sales deals are exactly what we all needed this week.

The PlayStation Black Friday deals can be found here.

And the Xbox Black Friday deals can be found here.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

While there are plenty of offers to take advantage of from the deals above, the one that stood out to us the most is also the most recent release of the bunch.

Receiving some very decent reviews, the Guardians of the Galaxy game has essentially gone under the radar for most players, but the Uncharted-in-space gaming set-up likely to make a lot of solo players very happy over Christmas.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is available on the PS Store and the Xbox Store marked down from €69.99 to €45.49 until 29 November.

READ NEXT: Five of the best celebrity autobiographies released in 2021