Lovin Games Weekly - Pro Evolution Football is no more

By Rory Cashin

July 22, 2021 at 10:00am

The height of summer still has a week's worth of gaming stuff you'll want to know all about.

Important updates and info for the hours you want to spend indoors, away from that sun!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Death's Door

A darkly entertaining top-down adventure, you'll need to be quick with your wits and quicker with your weapons to survive this amalgamation of Zelda-like exploration and loads and loads of secret-finding and puzzle-solving.

The latest outing from Devolver Digital - the folks behind Fall Guys and Carrion - will definitely scratch the particular itch we've all got while we wait for the next Breath of the Wild to arrive.

Death's Door is available on Xbox Series X and PC.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Pro Evolution Football has.... had a bit of an evolution

Konami have announced that their hit soccer series Pro Evolution Football has essentially come to an end... and will be rebranding entirely as eFootball.

eFootball will be free-to-play and digital only, expected to be available on the majority of consoles and mobile devices.

Konami announced that eFootball will launch worldwide first on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 and PC via Steam this autumn, with iOS and Android to follow soon after. There was no mention of a Switch release during the announcement.

You can check out the reveal trailer for eFootball right here:

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Launched alongside the PS5 when it arrived late last year, if you haven't played the Miles Morales spin-off from the main game, then you'll definitely want to check it out, as it was one of the most purely entertaining games released all year.

While it didn't have the scale of the PS4 Spider-Man release from a few years back, it did represent a huge upscaling in visual design, and the plot behind the adventure is arguably even more impressive than the game it spun off from.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available on the PS Store, marked down from €59.99 to €44.99.

