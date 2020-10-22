Lovin Games Weekly - Sony give us our first look at the PS5 user experience

We also took a look at the brand new Crash Bandicoot sequel, and a brilliant action game for less than a fiver!

Less than three weeks to go until the release of the Xbox Series X/S, and a month until the PS5 arrives, and things are getting increasingly exciting for us gamers! So close! So very, very close!

But until, we've still got a lot more to get through, starting with...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Crash Bandicoot 4 (PS4)

Believe it or not, it has been TWENTY TWO years since Crash Bandicoot 3, and while the creators of that trilogy went on to bigger and more serious things (Uncharted, The Last of Us), some new developers have stepped in to take over the franchise.

But anyone worried this might mean some big changes, you can put those fears to rest right now. This is the same manic platforming game you remember, but with a lovely graphical polish over all those boxes you smash open and masks you wear while running away from ill-placed boulders.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Your first look at the PS5 User Experience

Sony have given us our first proper look at what to expect when we turn on our brand new PlayStation 5, and to be honest... it looks pretty slick.

We don't need to go into too much detail here, because Sony have a lovely 11-minute video for you to check out, so for anyone looking to get to grips with the new user experience ahead of launch, right this way...

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

The sequel to the very good Deus Ex: Human Revolution picks up with cyber-augmented detective Adam Jensen investigating a series of bombings in Prague. It is a first person action stealth-em-up, so you can decide whether to head into every situation all guns blazing, or take a more methodical approach, skulking behind doors and taking your enemies out silently so as not to alert suspicion.

The story, graphics, and gameplay have all been improved upon from Human Revolution, and thankfully if you're not looking for too heavy a time-investment, Mankind Divided will only take you about 12 hours to finish.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is available on the PS Store, marked down from €29.99 to just €4.49.

