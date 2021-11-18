Lovin Games Weekly - the finalists for Game Of The Year have been revealed

By Rory Cashin

November 18, 2021 at 9:03am

This is the list everyone will be using to help update their letters to Santa...

Lots to get through this week, so let us get straight into it, shall we...?

GAME OF THE WEEK

Battlefield 2042

Barely a minute has passed since we dove head first into the world of Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and the biggest major competitor releases their latest entry. While COD continues to revel in the depths of the past and WWII, the BF franchise is still looking to the future for its brand of warfare and mayhem. And bare in mind, this is multi-player only, so unlike Vanguard, there is no single-player campaign to delve into.

Battlefield 2042 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC from 19 November.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

The six nominees for Game Of The Year have been announced

Every year, the Game of the Year awards tell us which games we should've been playing all year. Even for the most avid gamer, there is likely one or two that have fallen between the cracks, and these nominees let us know which ones we should be catching up on. Or, more accurately, which games we should be asking for presents for Christmas.

The six finalists are for the 2021 Game of the Year are:

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil: Village

Best of luck to them all! The winner will be announced on December 9.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

The recent comeback for everyone's favourite video game marsupial was very well received, with some great reviews and a great return to form for the platformer / crate smasher. Successfully bringing the Crash formula into this decade, anyone who loved the original N'Sane Trilogy will also love this one, while newbies to the series will find plenty to enjoy here, too.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is available on the PS Store until 19 November, marked down from €69.99 to €34.99.

