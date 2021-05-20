Lovin Games Weekly - The Last Of Us Part II just got a big PS5 update

Great news for owners of one of the greatest games ever made.

Have you all successfully calmed down from the BPM-exploding scares of Resident Evil Village?

No? Well, too bad, cos we've got more scary games for you this week...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Returnal

We've had a few weeks now to summon or thoughts on Returnal.

It is an incredibly, INCREDIBLY difficult game, along the lines of Dark Souls or BloodBorne. It will absolutely not be for everyone, especially anyone who might look to gaming as a way to decompress or relax.

However, if you do enjoy a tough-as-nails experience, an unnerving sci-fi/horror story, and a bullethell action-heavy gameplay, then this might very much your new favourite game.

Returnal is available right now on the PlayStation 5.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

The Last Of Us Part II just got a big PS5 performance update

Already one of the best looking games ever made, those who have a copy of The Last Of Us Part II and have been playing it on their PlayStation 5 will be happy to hear that Sony have just launch a new update patch for the game as of this week.

Once you've downloaded the update, you'll notice that the game now has the option to run at a stunning 60 frames per second, practically doubling the visuals that had previously been set by the PS4 Pro.

Naughty Dog director of communications Arne Meyer stated the following about the update: "The team has been digging into the PS5 hardware and the possibilities it unlocks since launch last year and we're excited about what the future holds. This patch is just the first step of working on the PS5. We’ll let you know when we’ve got more news to share!"

DEAL OF THE WEEK

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Man of Medan

An absolute must-play for horror fans, especially anyone who loved Until Dawn.

In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister... Embark on a horrific journey aboard a ghost ship. Experience your terrifying story with a friend online or go for safety in numbers with up to five players offline.

All playable characters can live or die. The choices you make will decide their fate. Who will you save? Don't. Play. Alone.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Man of Medan is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €29.99 to €9.89, until Wednesday, May 29.

READ NEXT: Netflix have just added 10 absolute classic movies to their library