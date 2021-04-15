Lovin Games Weekly - there's a new gaming culture channel launching today

By Rory Cashin

April 15, 2021 at 9:15am

Also, one of the most fun games of 2020 has had a price reduction!

Another week of all things gaming!

Ready?

Steady?

GAMING!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Outriders

A co-op third-person shooter, Outriders hit a bit of a snag last week upon launch when some technical issues made it more difficult than it should've been to actually play.

With a lot of those niggles now out of the way, you can properly dive into this looter shooter, which comes complete with cover shooting and superpowers, sort of mixing the ideologies of The Division and Destiny, so if you're a fan of either or both of those, then this will be right up your alley, too.

Outriders is available to buy right now on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

There is a brand new video channel dedicated to video games culture

If you're a lover of all things gaming, then you'll be happy to hear that Ubisoft are getting behind the launch of a brand new gaming channel name gTV, which will be available on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

As gTV put it themselves:

"Video games are an integral part of our lives. And who better than passionate gamers to tell you about them? A real-life motorcycle club who met in GTA V, the Trip Advisor tour of RDR2, the origin of Pokémon names… All this is on gTV and much more! The best gaming channel."

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

If you're not already aware of the phenomenon of Fall Guys, then we're afraid to tell you that you've been missing out on one of the most fun games you could've been playing this whole lockdown.

Happily, you can also make the most of the reduced price this week, as you control your character through a series of gladiatorial arenas, attempting to make it across the finish line before time runs out and you get disqualified.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available on the PS Store right now, marked down from €19.99 to €13.99.

