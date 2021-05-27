Lovin Games Weekly - Three big game reveals are taking place this week

By Rory Cashin

May 27, 2021 at 12:08pm

Gaming fans will have A LOT to be excited about this week.

Let us get right into it, shall we?

Right into the gaming business of the week, starting with...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Biomutant

Set in the post-post-apocalypse (yep, ruined twice over), you control your individually created biomutated creature who is attempting to save the world from, well, getting ruined for a third time.

If you takes bits from Horizon Zero Dawn, Breath of the Wild, Dead Rising, and a fair few Ubisoft open-world sandboxes, Biomutant would essentially be the end result.

An action-adventure RPG with loads of customisable elements and a great mix of shooting and melee combat, this isn't going to set your world on fire (apocalypse joke!), but will definitely help sink a few dozens hours over the next few days and weeks.

Biomutant is available to buy right now on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Loads of big announcements on the horizon!

Get your pen and your calendar, because there is loads of big news on the way:

Xbox and Bethesda have announced a showcase kicking off at 6pm on June 13.

Dying Light 2 will host a gameplay livestream from 8pm today (May 27).

Sony announced their next State Of Play will focus on Horizon Forbidden West, kicking off at 10pm today (May 27).

And a gameplay reveal for Far Cry 6 can be watched via this link below from 5.30pm on May 28.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Dreams

The game that is a game but also a game about games but also a game in which you can make other games.

Yes, it sounds a bit complicated, but it doesn't have to be if you don't it to be. You can just sit back and play the main game or the thousands of other fan-made games that have been built within the Dreams engine. Or, if you'd like to take a whack at making a game yourself, Dreams gives you the blocks and the easy-to-understand instructions to do that!

Dreams is available right now via the PS Store, marked down from €39.99 to €19.99.

