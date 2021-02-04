Lovin Games Weekly - Two games that should completely take over your weekend

Two very entertaining games have our attention this week.

Another week of big gaming news, releases, and the best deals we could dig out.

Ready?

Go!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Destruction AllStars

If you took Rocket League, Fall Guys, and Twisted Metal, and threw them all into a blender, Destruction AllStars would be the end product.

You choose your player, your choose your arena, and you choose your car, and head out and try to ram into the other vehicles as hard as you possibly can. That is about the extent of the gameplay, more or less, but it is also proves to be one of the fantastic formulas that are easy to play but difficult to master. There will be levels of finessing that will have long term players constantly striving towards perfection, but it can all still be obliterated by a total noob who just happens to arrive with a nothing more than a bit of luck on their side.

Destruction AllStars is available right now on PS5 via the PS Plus subscription.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Google cancels all in-house productions for Stadia

Initially launched in November 2019, there were some who thought that Google Stadia might redirect the future of gaming, as the streaming platform wouldn't require a console to play your games. Just the Stadia controller, a Stadia subscription, and pretty much anything that had a screen on in it, from your phone to your laptop to your big TV.

That was the idea anyways, but as of this week, Google have announced that they will no longer be making games in-house for their own platform, and are redirecting as a third-party platform for other game makers. This total lack of exclusive or original games on the Stadia does feel like the first (or at least most recent) nail in the coffin for the platform.

Cloud-based game streaming may well be the way of the future for gaming, but we'll have to wait a while longer for the kinks to be worked out.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Streets of Rage 4

We reviewed SoR4 way back in the very first edition of Lovin Games Weekly in May 2020, and truth be told, we're actually still replaying it since then.

There is definitely something endlessly entertaining about just heading in one direction, and beating up anyone who gets in your way, and while nobody could confused this game with being overly thoughtful or complicated, it is never less than massively fun to play.

Streets of Rage 4 is available on the PS Store, marked down from €24.99 to €17.49, until Wednesday, February 10.

READ NEXT: 15 stunning sights across Europe that you'll want to see when all this is over